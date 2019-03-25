NAPTIP Raids Abuja Hotel, Rescues Under-Aged Girls

Advertisement

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), rescued three girls when its officials raided Davis Hotel, in Tundun Wada area of Lugbe, Abuja on Sunday.

The agency’s Director of Investigation, Mr Josiah Emerole, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), adding that its operatives alongside men of the Nigeria Police Force arrested 20 suspects in the hotel over alleged forced prostitution during the raid that lasted till 12 midnight.

According to Emerole, the hotel has been identified as a notorious spot where underage girls were kidnapped while running errand and kept for prostitution

”Part of our job is to rescue underaged persons who are being exploited and arrest suspects.

”Davis Hotel has been in our radar for some time and we have rescued some underage girls from the facility in the past.

“The NAPTIP Act frowns at facilities where young girls are harboured and exploited for prostitution.”

He said that all the persons arrested in the raid would be profiled, during which the victims will be separated from the suspects.

“When we profiled them, we will keep those we identify as victims in our facility for rehabilitation, while the suspects would be handed over to our legal department for prosecution,” he said.

He went on to advise parents and guardians to take interest in the movement and activities of their children and wards in order to protect them from being exploited in any way.