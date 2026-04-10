NAPTIP Rescues Woman From Alleged Spousal Abuse In Abuja

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The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) on Thursday said it rescued a 36-year-old woman from alleged spousal abuse in Asokoro Extension, Abuja.

In a statement shared on its official X account, the agency disclosed that the operation was carried out by its Rapid Response Squad following credible information about the incident.

NAPTIP identified the suspect as Mr. Godwin, a 48-year-old man and husband of the victim, who was reportedly involved in physically assaulting her. The agency noted that the couple had been married for 22 years and are both from Kashi in Benue State.

According to the statement, NAPTIP operatives “successfully rescued the victim from the abusive environment and moved her to safety for necessary care and support.”

The agency further stated that it has “commenced necessary procedures to investigate the matter and ensure that all appropriate legal steps are taken” in line with its mandate to protect vulnerable persons.

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Reaffirming its stance against domestic violence, NAPTIP said it “remains resolute in its determination to uphold the dignity, safety, and fundamental rights of all persons across the country.”

The agency also urged members of the public to report cases of domestic violence and related offences to enable swift intervention.