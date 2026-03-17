NARD Condemns Maiduguri Bomb Blasts, Seeks Urgent Protection For Hospitals

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has condemned the recent multiple bomb explosions in Maiduguri, and for urgent measures to safeguard healthcare facilities and personnel.

In a statement on Tuesday by its President, Dr Mohammad Suleiman, the association described the Monday night incident as tragic, barbaric and unacceptable.

The blast which occurred on Monday, affected several locations in the metropolis, including the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital (UMTH), raising concerns over the safety of health institutions in conflict-prone areas.

NARD said it was particularly disturbed that one of the explosions occurred within the premises of UMTH, the largest tertiary health facility in North-East Nigeria.

“Hospitals are sacred spaces meant for healing, hope and preservation of life. To witness such a place targeted by acts of violence is both painful and unacceptable,” the association said.

The body, however, noted with relief that none of its members at UMTH was harmed during the incident. It commended resident doctors, medical and dental students, as well as other healthcare workers for their courage and professionalism in responding promptly to attend to victims of the explosions.

Advertisement

The association also lauded the management of UMTH for its swift coordination and leadership in handling the emergency situation. NARD commiserated with the government and people of Borno State, as well as families of victims affected by the incident.

It called on the Federal Government and security agencies to strengthen security architecture around healthcare facilities, especially in vulnerable and conflict-affected areas. The association further advocated improved surveillance, increased security presence and strategic deployment of Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) units around UMTH and other critical locations.

NARD also urged authorities to take proactive steps to prevent future occurrences and ensure the safety of both healthcare workers and patients. The association expressed hope for quick recovery of the injured and prayed for the repose of the souls of those who lost their lives in the incident.