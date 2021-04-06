NARD To Sanction COVID-19 Doctors Who Fail To Join Ongoing Strike

48 SHARES Share Tweet

The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) has threatened to impose N5 million fine on erring COVID-19 isolation centres that fail to comply with its industrial action aimed at expediting government actions toward meeting their needs.

The information was contained in an internal memo sent to its National Executive Council on Monday.

In the memo, NARD directed resident doctors at various isolation centres to down their tools and join the strike or pay the stipulated fine or be suspended from holding any NARD national officers committee positions for two years.

The association had embarked on industrial action on April 1 to demand payment of all debts owed to them by the Federal Government and fulfilment of the promises made to them for over a year.

THE WHISTLER reported that the association had requested an upward review of the current hazard allowance to 50 per cent of consolidated basic salaries for all health workers and payment of outstanding COVID-19 allowances.

However, the resident doctors in COVID-19 isolation centres had reportedly refused to participate in the strike on compassionate grounds.

The association said, “NARD affirms her commitment to the welfare of all members. All members of NARD will be levied the sum of N2, 500 as a strike levy for the smooth prosecution of the industrial action.

“Penalty for any centre that sabotages the industrial action will be payment of a fine of N5m and suspension from holding any NARD national officers committee positions for two years,” the memo read.

As the strike enters day 5, the fate of health workers and patients who may require urgent medical attention remain uncertain.

Although the representatives of the FG led by the Minister of Labour Employment, Chris Ngige, had pleaded with NARD to consider the consequences of the strike on the health system, the association had responded that they were, “tired of paperwork”.