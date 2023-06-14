Nasarawa Assembly Crisis: Group Demands Transfer Of Police Commissioner

71 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Concerned Nasarawa State Stakeholders have petitioned the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali, over the actions of the Nasarawa State Police Commissioner, Maiyaki Muhammed Baba, who has been accused of playing a role in the crisis rocking the state House of Assembly.

Advertisement

In a petition obtained by THE WHISTLER, the group accused the police commissioner of meddling in the internal affairs of the State House of Assembly and failing to provide adequate security for the principal officers of the 7th Assembly.

According to the petition dated June 13th, 2023, and jointly signed by David Manga, Convener, and Ibrahim Saidu, Secretary, the group accused CP Baba of showing bias towards a minority faction led by the former Speaker of the House of Assembly while allegedly failing to protect the duly elected speaker and other principal officers of the house.

The group also accused the police commissioner of threatening to detain 13 lawmakers, including the speaker.

The stakeholders expressed grave concerns about the Commissioner of Police’s interference in the internal affairs of the legislative branch of government and its potential to cause civil unrest and political instability in the state.

The petition partly reads, “On the 7th day of June, 2023, the Commissioner of Police invited the 13 House members including the Speaker to the State Police Command in Lafia and threatened to detain them. He then warned that they must all not be seen close to the House of Assembly Complex again.

Advertisement

“Let it be emphasised sir that the State House of Assembly established pursuant to the Provisions of Section 90 of the Constitution is an independent legislative Arm of government presided over by the Speaker of the House of Assembly. The proceedings and election of the principal members of the house is purely an internal affairs of the members interse.

“It is not a function the Honourable Commissioner of Police or any member of the executive arm should interfere with.

“It is surprising that the Commissioner of Police who is expected to maintain law and order and to uphold the rule of law has now turned himself to law breaker. We dare say that he is no longer fit to provide safety and security for the good people of Nasarawa State.

“We, the Concerned Nasarawa State Stakeholders hereby appeal to you sir to use your good office to transfer the Commissioner of Police Maiyaki Muhammed Bala out of Nasarawa State due to his unprofessional conduct.

“These acts of the Commissioner of Police have the propensity of causing serious civil unrest and political instability in the state.”

Advertisement

Responding on behalf of the IGP, Kingsley Anyanwu Emeka, an assistant commissioner of Police told the petitioners that their concerns will be addressed by the Police Chief while appealing to the petitioners to embrace peace.

He said, “I have seen some of the inscriptions of what you have written that the speaker’s security guards have been removed by the Nasarawa State CP. I don’t think there are many issues on that aspect.

“We are practising democracy and I’m sure that democracy is going to play the way it supposed to be. I have a Boss here which all of you are aware that the Inspector General of Police is here.

“So we are going to pass this to him which I believe will be done. Please don’t be in a violence-manner. We have attended to you in peace, let everything be in peace,” he added.

Thestate House of Assembly has been grappling with leadership crisis since the inauguration of the 7th Assembly following the emergence of two speakers.

While Alhaji Abdullahi was elected at a sitting which took place at the Ministry of Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs by 11 out of 24 members, Daniel Ogazi was elected by 13 out of 24 members at plenary at the state’s assembly complex.