Nasarawa Govt Vows To Protect Oil And Gas Assets As NNPC Kicks-Off Exploration

The Governor of Nasarawa State, Abdullahi Sule, has pledged to protect all the assets of the Nigerian Petroleum Company Ltd and other players in the industry as exploration activities begin at Obi Local government Area of the state.

The governor made the pledge at the flag-off of the Spud-In of Ebenyi-A Exploration Well by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The flag-off is part of ongoing campaign by the energy giant to explore oil and gas in Nigeria’s inland basins.

Last year November, the NNPC Ltd flag-off drilling at the one billion barrels Kolmani River II Oil field located between Bauchi and Gombe States.

Speaking at the event, Sule said the development is a proof that the country has abundant hydrocarbon deposit which needs to be exploited.

He said, “Though there have been speculations on the presence of hydrocarbons in commercial quantity, the discovery of Kolmani with your support has made the Ebenyi-A more promising. This has proven our country has more promising mineral assets yet to be discovered not only along the Benue trough but also many other basins. I heard the GCEO mention the Bida Basin, the Anambra Basin, the Sokoto Basin and of course the Lake Chad Basin.

“All these basins are of course promising assets for Nigeria. This has proven that we will continue to work for the benefit of this country. The Objective well as shared by the GCEO of NNPC Ltd is actually to test the presence of hydrocarbon for national reserve in addition to also acquire geologic data that will also aid further exploration activities in the region for the hydrocarbon discovery.

“Let me make this special appeal to you Mr President and of course the NNPC, with a strong competition as indicated that the fossil oil is getting right now from the green energy, we will like to appeal Mr President that the NNPC should expedite the development of this field.”

The governor, however, pledged to support the project as well as secure all assets and workers of the NNPC that will participate in the exploration process.

Sule said, “We also pray and hope that the Ebenyi-A will also experience another integrated field development. I call on our host communities to see this project as your own as you have continued to do. I ask you to take ownership and to ensure you protect not only the project but the people who are going to work on the project.

“The relationship with the communities is extremely important, the corporation we are going to get from you will make the people more comfortable to believe that this is also their home.

“And if you do that, then this project will go the way our royal father has asked you for. It will also be to your own benefit and help in protecting this environment so that we don’t have a repeat of the Niger-Delta and that is our prayer today.”