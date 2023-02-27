Nasarawa Voters Reject APC Chair Adamu As SDP Sweeps 4 NASS Seats

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) emerged victorious by clinching four seats in the National Assembly elections held on Saturday in Nasarawa State, Nigeria.

All four winners under the SDP were initially members of the APC who defected due to alleged irregularities in the party’s primary elections in 2022.

Abdullahi Adamu, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), lost his senatorial seat in the Nasarawa West Senatorial District to SDP’s Ahmed Wadada. He was supporting APC’s Shehu Tukur to replace him in the red chambers.

Prof Nasiruddeen Baba, INEC’s returning officer for the election, announced the results at the zonal collation centre in Keffi.

As declared by Baba, the SDP candidate secured 96,488 votes while the APC garnered 47,717 votes.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate received 46,820 votes while and the Labour Party (LP) got 33,228 votes.

Also, SDP’s Gaza Gwefwi retained his seat in the Keffi/Kokona/Karu Federal Constituency.

The SDP garnered 60,265 votes while the APC received 28,417 votes. The LP received 29,655 votes, and the PDP received 33,180 votes in the House of Representatives elections.

Godiya Akwashiki, the SDP candidate for Nasarawa North Senatorial district, similarly won the seat, and Abubakar Dahiru retained his seat for Lafia/Obi Federal Constituency.

As per the electoral body’s declaration, the SDP now has two out of three senators and two members of the House of Representatives.