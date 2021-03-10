NASS Bows To NLC’s Demand, Promises To Stop Amendment Of Minimum Wage Act

56 SHARES Share Tweet

The Leadership of the National Assembly has given in to the demands of the organised labour, pledging to ensure that the Bill which seeks to remove the national minimum wage from the executive list is stopped.

The organised labour had embarked on a protest to the National Assembly on Wednesday following the alleged attempts by the National Assembly to remove the Minimum Wage from the Exclusive Legislative List to the Concurrent Legislative List.

Addressing the protest, the Deputy Chief Whip of the Senate, Abdullahi Sabi noted that protecting the interest of the nigerian workers remains critical in ensuring sustainable national development.

Sabi who recalled that the issue of the minimum wage amendment has lingered for some time, said that it was first presented to the 8th assembly but was declined.

“As representatives, we acknowledge the fact that anything that affects the wage of the average worker, affects the family and whatever affects a family will affect the economy at large. So to deny our workers the minimum wage is not something that I as a senator representing Niger north will support.

“This Bill suffered setback in the 8th Assembly, and I want to assure that we have stood with the Nigerian workers and nothing is suggesting that we are changing from that direction. We will stand by you to ensure that the fundamental rights of the average Nigerian worker is guaranteed.”

Speaking further, Sabi said that the issue of local government autonomy as requested by the union is also critical to National development, adding that local government freedom is a panacea for rapid development of communities.

Alhassan Ado Garba Doguwa representing the Speaker of the house of Representative said, “The introduction of the bill is only a proposal, I want to assure that the house of representatives will give the right answers to your demand. I understand that the only justice that can be done is to kill the bill, we will stand and make sure that the bill is killed.

The Congress in its demands called on the government to keep the minimum wage on the executive list and promote a centralised judicial council.

The President of the Nigeria labour Congress, Ayuba Wabba, who led the protest said that the bill which seeks to remove the minimum from the executive list to the concurrent list is not in the interest of the people, hence it must be stopped.

According to him, the issue of minimum wage is not peculiar to Nigeria but an international standard set by the international labour organisation being the first labour organisation formed after the first world war.

He said, “The argument of the promoters of the bill is that they want federalism hence the national minimum wage should be removed to the concurrent list, that is wrong and not in the interest of the people.

“The minimum wage of the united state as approved by president Barack Obama is $10 per hour, and the Joe Biden administration has promised to review the minimum wage to $15 per hour that is a progressive government.

He further stressed that the argument about the government’s inability to pay the minimum is false, as the N30,000 minimum wage was negotiated and jointly agreed upon by six governors representing the 6 geo-political zones, manufacturers association, small scale enterprises, chamber of commerce and all relevant stakeholders.

He said, “We negotiated for 6 months and we reached an agreement of N30,000 and was signed by the president and sent to the national assembly.

“N30,000 minimum is the national benchmark, if the organised private sector can pay then the government has more responsibility to the citizen than the organised private sector.

Ayuba said that the Union has agreed to embark on a national strike if theNASS Bows To NLC’s Demand, Vows To Stop Amendment Of Minimum Wage Act