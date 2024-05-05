NASS Holds National Summit On Aviation, Moves To Probe Safety Issues In The Sector.

578 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The joint Senate and House of Representatives’ Committees on Aviation disclosed plans to convene a national summit on aviation with a view to investigate and proffer solutions to various challenges and unwholesome practices in the industry.

The proposed Summit, according to the Organisers, seeks to ensure that Nigeria’s operators in the industry comply and operate with the global standards.

According to the Chairman House Committee on Aviation Technology, Hon. Abiodun Akinlade, the initiative was aimed at ensuring that “Nigerian AirSpace must be safe for all to fly.

“The welfare and safety of Citizens are the primary concern and priority of the National Assembly Committees on aviation.”

“We will not tolerate the idea of cutting costs at the expense of endangering passengers’ lives.”

Hon. Akinlade further stated that the proposed summit seeks to address the loopholes in the laws that guide the operation of airlines in Nigeria with a view to strengthen the industry and ensure conformity with international standards practices.

The lawmaker affirmed that the joint Committees are committed to ensuring that necessary laws are made and relevant amendments are carried out to ensure that all airline operators comply towards addressing prevalent challenges in the sector.

Hon. Akinlade assured that, upon resumption the joint Committees on Aviation and Aviation Technology will commence investigation into the issues in the industry, including requesting Audit Reports on the Airlines and reports from Safety Investigations Bureaus.

Relevant and critical stakeholders in the aviation industry within and outside the country are expected to participate in the proposed National Summit to make their impactful inputs that would make Nigeria’s airspace safe for all.

Hon. Akinlade therefore appealed to all the Airlines operators not to play kites with the lives of our dear Citizens, emphasising that the aviation business is a critical industry and must prioritise the welfare of passengers above all other considerations.