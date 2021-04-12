NASS: Matters Of Urgent National Importance As Lawmakers Resumes Tuesday

43 SHARES Share Tweet

The National Assembly is set to resume from its Easter recess on Tuesday, 13th April 2021.

There have been several important developments since the break in plenary and the lawmakers would be expected to address the issues.

Some of these issues include the recent launch of Ebube Agu, a security outfit in the South East, by governors of the five South East states.

The security outfit Ebube Agu, meaning ‘fear of a Tiger’ in Igbo language, is fashioned after the Southwest security outfit, Amotekun, launched early last year.

It is expected to checkmate rising unrest in the region.

One other issue which the lawmakers are expected to address presumably under “Urgent Matters of National Importance” is the attack on security facilities in Abia, Imo, Anambra, Ebonyi.

The attacks range from burning of police stations and patrol vans, ambush and shoot-out with security forces and helping prisoners escape.



So far, only Enugu State has escaped these armed attacks.

The attackers have also focused on stealing of arms in virtually all the states in the South East.

At the last count, almost 2,000 prisoners escaped after a jailbreak in Owerri following an attack on the prison facility and the Imo State Police Command headquarters.

Other issues that the lawmakers may addressed is the killing of an Army Captain in Benue State and 11 other soldiers in Bonta community, Konshisha Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue state.

The soldiers were buried on Monday, April 12, at the Military Cemetery in Makurdi, the state capital.

Both Chambers of the National Assembly are also most likely to call to the attention of the legislature, the ongoing military campaign in Essien Udim Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

The Nigerian military carried out aerial bombardment in the community – Ntak Ikot Akpan – which was targeted at miscreants who attacked and killed some police officers in the local government area recently.

Other concerns would include the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) expected to be passed into law this month, April 2021.

Shortly before the National Assembly embarked on the Easter break, the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, and the Minister of State for petroleum, Timipre Silva, disclosed that the Senate committee working on the PIB would ensure that the report on the Bill is submitted in April 2021.

At the last check, work on the PIB was at the final stages at the National Assembly as the Senate joint Committees on Petroleum Upstream, Downstream and Gas concluded its public hearing in January.

This is as the legislature may wade into the lingering issue of strike by the Judiciary Staff Union of Nigeria (JUSUN) whose industrial action has created untold hardship for many with matters before the affected courts.

JUSUN said that denial of the judiciary its financial autonomy by the executive arm of government was the root cause of the inadequate funding of the third arm of government across all levels.