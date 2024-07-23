N’Assembly Passes Bill To Allow IGP Stay In Office For Four Years

539 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The National Assembly has passed an executive bill seeking the amendment of the Nigeria Police Act 2020, in relation to the appointment and tenure of the office of the Inspector General of Police.

The bill which speedily scaled the second and third readings in the upper chamber on Tuesday, was also sent to the House of Representatives for amendment of the Nigeria Police Act, 2020 (“Principal Act”).

Advertisement

The bill sought to guarantee the tenure of the IGP and revolutionise police operations by enhancing accountability, modernising policing methods and fostering a more harmonious relationship between the police and the community.

President Bola Tinubu had sent the executive bill seeking to guarantee the tenure of the IGP, enabling the person appointed as IGP to remain in office until the end of the term stipulated in the letter of appointment, in pursuance of Section 7 (6) of the Police Act of 2020.

Section 7 (6) of the Police Act of 2020 states: “The person appointed to the office of the Inspector-General of Police shall hold office for four years.”

The executive bill, however, sought that Section 18 of the Principal Act be amended by adding a new subsection (8A) – “(8A) Notwithstanding the provisions of sub-section (8) of this section, any person appointed to the office of Inspector-General of Police shall remain in office until the end of the term stipulated in the letter of appointment in line with the provisions of Section 7(6) of this Act”.

Advertisement

But Section 18(8) of the Police Act 2020, which makes direct reference to the civil service rule on retirement, states: “Every police officer shall, on recruitment or appointment, serve in the Nigeria Police Force for a period of 35 years or until he attains the age of 60 years, whichever is earlier.”

Egbetokun, who was the principal officer of President Bola Tinubu when he was governor of Lagos State, was appointed as IGP in June 2023, two years before he clocks 60 on September 4, 2024.

Born on September 4, 1964, the IGP was enlisted into the Nigeria Police on March 3, 1990.

Consequently, Egbetokun would have completed 35 years of active service by March 2025.

So, should the president assent into law the amended tenure of the IGP, Egbetokun would remain in office, contrary to the civil service rule on retirement.