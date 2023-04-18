Natasha Akpoti Hospitalized After Ghastly Road Accident

55 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) for the Kogi Central Senatorial Election, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, have been hospitalized after a ghastly motor accident on the Abuja-Lokoja highway.

The senatorial candidate in a statement seen by THE WHISTLER on Tuesday said she cracked a bone during the road crash and was rushed to the Federal Medical Center (FMC) lokoja where she was stabilized before being transferred to another facility in Abuja.

The accident occurred on Friday while she was on her way to Abuja and was to return to Lokoja for the Sunday governorship primary.

The statement read, “to God be all glory, I survived another accident on Friday the 14th of April 2023 along Abuja- Lokoja highway.

“Many thanks to the diligent staff of FMC Lokoja who swiftly stabilised me and organised my transfer to another facility in Abuja.

“But for a few stitches on my face and crack on a bone; I should be up and about soonest.

“Driver is unhurt, thankfully saved by the airbag.

“For all it’s worth to mention… is the love and prayers from family, friends and well-wishers which are deeply appreciated,” she added.

Akpoti-Uduaghan who lost the senatorial election to Abubakar Saidku-Ohere of the All Progressives Congress (APC) is challenging the election results at the election petition tribunal.