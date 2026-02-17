Natasha Not NCDC Senate Committee Member, Was Never Invited — Chairman

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Chairman of the Senate Committee on the North Central Development Commission, Senator Titus Zam, has said that Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan (PDP-Kogi) is not a member of the committee, contrary to her claims.

Zam, who represents Benue North-West in the upper chamber, issued the clarification in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday, reacting to Akpoti-Uduaghan’s claims that she was a member of the committee.

Akpoti-Uduaghan had, on Monday, alleged that her name was omitted from the attendance register of the committee.

The committee had held its budget defence with the management of the commission, during which Akpoti-Uduaghan expressed anger that her name was not included in the attendance register.

Upon noticing the omission, she sought to consult the committee clerk to determine the reason for her exclusion but was informed that the clerk was in the office of the committee chairman, Senator Titus Tartenger Zam.

She subsequently proceeded to the chairman’s office for clarification.

Tension flared during the ensuing exchange, with Akpoti-Uduaghan alleging that the chairman indicated his actions were based on instructions from higher authorities, though no further details were provided.

In a statement issued on Monday by her media aide, Mike Idoko, Akpoti-Uduaghan said tensions escalated when aides attached to the committee chairman confronted members of her media team.

“Approximately six aides, including the chairman’s secretary, seized my cinematographer’s phone and engaged in verbal hostility. This is unacceptable,” she said.

Zam, in his response, insisted that the Kogi Central senator is not a member of his committee.

“She’s not a member of the committee and was not invited to the budget defence meeting.

“Two senators from Kogi are members. Indeed, Sen. Isah Jibrin is my vice-chairman of NCDC, while Sen. Sunday Karimi is a member.

“After the budget defence meeting, Sen. Natasha came several hours later to complain about not being invited. I told her she’s not a member, so she couldn’t have been invited.

“Many other North-Central senators are also not members because senators from other zones in Nigeria are mixed into all the development commission committees for national character purposes.

“For example, Sen. Pam Mwadkon from Plateau State is also not a member of NCDC, because Senators Diket Plang and Simon Lalong are members.

“She, as usual, ignorantly claimed that being from North-Central Nigeria, she ought to have been a member.

“A brief argument ensued, and I told her to approach the Senate Committee on Selection and lodge her complaint. After a back-and-forth movement, she left my office,” Zam stated.