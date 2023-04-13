National Assembly Gets Bill Seeking To Stop Nigerian Doctors From Traveling Abroad

95 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The National Assembly has received a bill that would require recent medical and dental graduates to perform five years of mandatory service within Nigeria before receiving a full license to practice overseas by the Diaspora Medical Associations, a group representing Nigerian doctors and dentists working outside of the country.

Advertisement

The letter titled ‘Re: A position statement from diaspora medical associations – Bill seeking to restrict newly-qualified medical doctors and dentists from leaving Nigeria,’ dated April 11, 2023, was addressed to Femi Gbajabiamila, the Speaker of the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

The Senate President Ahmad Lawan, Dr. Ibrahim Oloriegbe, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Health, and Dr. Tanko Sununu, Chairman of the House Committee on Health were also copied.

The letter was signed by the President, the Nigerian Doctors’ Forum, South Africa, Dr Emeka Ugwu; the President, Association of Nigerian Physicians in the Americas, Dr Chinyere Anyaogu; the President, Medical Association of Nigerians Across Great Britain, Dr Chris Agbo; the President, Canadian Association of Nigerian Physicians and Dentists, Dr Nnamdi Ndubuka; and the President, Nigerian Medical Association-Germany, Dr. Al Amin Dahiru.

The Medical and Dental Practitioners Act (Amendment) Bill, which was introduced by Ganiyi Johnson and passed second reading at the House of Representatives last week, was criticized by the DMA as being ineffective and failing to solve the nation’s brain drain problem.

“We recognize the problems posed by the exodus of Nigerian medical professionals from our health system, including, but not limited to decreased access to health care services, lack of quality of care, care delivery deserts the inability to adequately enact health care and public health policy due to lack of manpower and leadership resource” the DMA stated in its statement.

Advertisement

It said “The major cause of brain drain includes a poor care delivery framework from a failure to invest in the health care to foster a conducive environment. The system does not promote professionalism, growth, work satisfaction, or a high-reliability culture. Other major drivers include very poor welfare packages, high levels of insecurity, limited opportunities for employment, subspecialty training, sociopolitical and economic instability. The majority of these issues stem from outside the health care system and are outside of an individual’s control. Indeed, good governance and commitment to future investment in health care would improve conditions in the country that will allow security, good education for children, improved compensation, as described in the Abuja Declaration.”

The associations also asserted that it would be unproductive to concentrate on only a facet of an issue without adopting a comprehensive strategy for a long-term fix.

“Young professionals leave the country in search of better opportunities. Many are frustrated by the consequences of governance failures that have progressively worsened over the past 30 years. The unfortunate reality is the health care system is in a state of serious neglect, training and career development opportunities are limited further impairing earning potential. Insecurity is rampant. Equity and justice are lacking for the average Nigerian.

“The Diaspora Medical Associations are invested in crafting effective solutions and are willing to participate in fostering solutions to that extent.”

The doctors urged the Speaker to adopt a deliberate and systemic approach to ensure that any attempts at a “quick fix” do not make things worse. The doctors also vowed to support reforms and the expansion of the healthcare sector to halt and reverse the brain drain.