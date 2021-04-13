National Assembly Workers May Begin Strike Today

30 SHARES Share Tweet

The National Assembly may be shut down today, Tuesday, April 13, as workers under the auspices of Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN) during yesterday’s emergency congress in Abuja, resolved to down tools at noon if their demands were not met by the Clerk, Arch. Olatunde Ojo.

THE WHISTLER had reported an emergency congress held by the workers on Monday 12, for which PASAN’s Public Relations Officer, Amos Ekpeyong, said was convened to “discuss the position of the Clerk of the National Assembly, Ojo Olatunde, on issues of welfare affecting our members.”

At the congress on Monday, the workers resolved to down tools following the expiration of the 21-day ultimatum they gave the management.

Also, some legislative aides announced plans to protest at the National Assembly over unpaid salaries and allowances.

The Senate and the House of Representatives had on March 25, 2021, adjourned plenary till April 13, 2021, to enable members to celebrate Easter.

However, THE WHISTLER gathered that the National Assembly management was still in talks with the workers to avert the strike.

The Clerk to the National Assembly, Arch. Olatunde Ojo had on March 21 set up an implementation committee to address workers agitations to avert the pending industrial action.

The move followed a 14-day ultimatum handed down by PASAN where it threatened to down tools if the issues concerned were not addressed as of 31st March 2021.

Chairman of PASAN, National Assembly Chapter, Mr Sunday Sabiyi, had said the pending staff welfare issues that needed to be urgently addressed include non-payment of 22 months minimum wage arrears.

Sabiyi noted other staff demand that needed urgent implementation are rent subsidy at 40 per cent of consolidated annual salary, hazard allowance at five per cent of consolidated monthly salary, gratuity for every retiring staff and pending promotion arrears.