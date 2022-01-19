National Convention: We Have Not Zoned Any Position Yet – APC

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has said the party has not taken any position on zoning of offices.

Rising from a two-day meeting of the Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, CECPC, the party reaffirmed that its national convention slated for February 26, 2022 still stands.

Addressing journalists after Wednesday’s meeting held at the party’s national secretariat, the Secretary of the Caretaker Committee, Mr John James Akpanudoedehe, said at no time did the committee discuss the zoning arrangement for the national convention.

“I am here to debunk the fake news going around on the social media that we have zoned offices. We are yet to meet on the issue of zoning,” he said.

He added that, “The news and rumour making round are fake news. We never discussed the issue during our deliberations. People should disregard the story because it is fake news. It is not true.”