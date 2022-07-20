National Grid Collapses For Sixth Time Amidst Power Crisis

By Ukpe Philip

The National Grid has collapsed for the sixth time in nearly seven months this year.

A distribution company, the Eko Electricity Distribution Company, said the recent collapse occurred at 11:27 am on Wednesday.

It has not been unable to receive bulk electricity from the national supply line.

“Dear Customers, we regret to inform you of a system collapse on the National grid at precisely 11:27 am today, Wednesday, July 20. We are in talks with the Transmission Company of Nigeria to ascertain the cause of the collapse and a possible restoration timeline. We will keep you updated on the situation,” the Disco said.

The country has suffered multiple electricity disruptions due to the collapse of the national grid.

In June, Kaduna Electric, Jos Electricity Distribution Company Plc, Enugu Electricity Distribution Company Plc (EEDC), Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) notified there customers of the collapse of the country’s grid.

In April, the country suffered grid collapse twice in April and twice in March amid severe energy crisis.

