National Labour Institute HonoursKyari With Fellowship Award For Oil & Gas Industry Reforms

Barely a week after the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd, Mele Kyari was named the outstanding employer of the year 2022 by the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), the Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies, is set to honour him with the prestigious award of Honorary Fellow of the Institute.

The award, according to a letter signed by the Director-General/Chief Executive Officer of the Institute, Mr. Issa Aremu will be conferred on Kyari on Tuesday during the Institute’s 40 Anniversary Lecture programme.

The conference with the theme: “Workers Education in Nigeria: Past, present and future,” will also see the presentation of paper by foremost Africa’s Industrial Relations Scholar, Professor Dafe Otobo.

In the letter, Aremu states that the main highlight of the 40th anniversary programme is the recognition for Governors and Employers of labour who have promoted Decent Work Agenda through security of jobs, promote payment of salaries, capacity building for workers through training and retraining.

The letter reads, “I bring to you warm fraternal greetings from the Governing Council, the Management and Staff of the Institute.

“The Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies, (MINILS), Dorin, celebrates 40th Anniversary of its founding this year. MINILS renamed after Nigeria’s foremost Nationalist, Labour struggle Hero and pan-Africanist, the Late, Pa. Michael Imoudu, who hailed from Sabon-Gida Ora, Edo State was commissioned in 1983 by the late President Shehu Shagari with the mandate to promote labour education in Nigeria and West Africa sub-region.

“It is against this background, that approval has been given for your nomination for the highest prestigious award, the Fellow of the National Labour Institute.

“The anniversary Award would be presented to you during the MINILS 40th Anniversary Lecture programme on the theme: Workers Education in Nigena: Past, Present and Future, to be delivered presented by foremost Africa’s Industrial Relations Scholar, Professor Dafe Otobo.”

The achievements of the NNPC Boss have been recognized both locally and internationally.

For instance, before now, Kyari has won the Leadership Newspapers Group Chief Executive Officer of the year award for 2021; the African Energy Chief Executive Officer of the year award; the 2020 Zik prize for public service leadership; the Sun Man of the year award; and the BusinessDay energy executive of the year award among others.

Kyari had also been honoured by President Muhammadu Buhari with the National Excellence Award in Public Service for his “Outstanding Reforms Initiative” in the oil and gas industry.

The Award recognises and rewards innovation, leadership and other exceptional achievements of individuals that have contributed immensely to the growth and development of the Public Service and the country at large.

Kyari’s achievement had been described as unrivaled in the history of the National Oil Company.

He was responsible for the Open Government Initiative that ushered in an era of transparency and accountability in the NNPC’s operations.

He has also kept his promise to the NNPC and Nigeria by increasing the nation’s oil reserves to 40 billion barrels, from 37 billion barrels.

The NNPC Boss has also assisted in resolving disputes around deep offshore bloc to further boost the nation’s oil production, and ensuring the successful flag-off of the construction of the Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano gas pipeline project.

The project has been described by President Muhammadu Buhari as a game changer for the oil and gas industry.

the NNPC Group which became a CAMA Company in 2021 following the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act, grew its profit from N287bn in 2020 to N674bn in 2021 under Kyari’s leadership.

The N674bn profit posted by the NNPC Group in the 2021 financial period represents an increase of N387bn or 134.8 per cent when compared to the N287bn recorded in 2020.

The 2021 financial year made it the fourth consecutive years that the NNPC will be making its Audited Financial Statement public.

This was one of the innovations made by Kyari when he took over the helms of affairs of the National Oil Company.

Since he assumed office, Kyari has pursued his Transparency, Accountability and Performance Excellence (TAPE) agenda, a five-step strategic roadmap for NNPC’s attainment of efficiency and global excellence.

Kyari, during the inauguration, had said pursuing TAPE was the only way to turn around the corporation and make it competitive.

Under the roadmap, the Transparency component of the agenda was aimed at maintaining positive image, share values of integrity and transparency to all stakeholders, while the Accountability segment of the campaign is to assure compliance with business ethics, policies, regulations and accountability to all stakeholders.

In terms of the two-prong item of Performance Excellence, Kyari had said the idea was to entrench a high level of efficiency anchored on efficient implementation of business processes which would also emplace an appropriate reward system for exceptional performance among the workforce.