National Library Partners BoldScholar To Launch ‘One Of A Kind’ E-Library In Nigeria

The National Library of Nigeria has partnered with BoldScholar to create a one-of-a-kind e-library that seeks to revolutionize access to educational content in Nigeria and Africa as a whole.

BoldScholar, managed by Boldscholar Research Ltd under its Chief Executive Officer, Chukwuemeka Godswill, aims to enhance global visibility and easy access to Africa’s indigenous educational materials, including books and journals.

One of the key features of the BoldScholar platform is that it provides content providers, such as authors and journal organizations, with direct control over their works by letting them upload their works for online visibility to interested audiences.

The platform was unveiled on Friday during the 42nd Annual International Convention of the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA) in Abuja.

Under the partnership, Boldscholar will serve as the databank of the National Library for all online publications that fall within the mandate of the National Library.

The arrangement will also provide online publishers access to the bibliographic publication control services of the National Library including International Standard Book Number(ISBN) and International Standard Serials Number(ISSN) and International Music Number (ISMN) and all their attending services. It will also serve as a reliable access point for such publications.

Beyond promoting the preservation and accessibility of educational resources, the platform seeks to boost academic research in Africa by providing scholars with easy access to a wide range of scholarly materials.

Speaking at the unveiling, Godswill stated that the benefit of the platform was huge as it will change the scenario where many authors only have their books on the shelves without anybody reading them.

“For readers, they are going to see content coming from Nigeria. There are a lot of works Nigerians have written but students are searching online but they are seeing foreign resources but this time, Nigerians are going to see resources coming from indigenous society,” he said.

Godswill stated that students will only pay N1,000 on the platform to read all the books they want which will save them a lot of money.

He added that the authors will not only make money for themselves from the platform but it will also serve as an encouragement for them to write more.

He, therefore, encouraged all Nigerian authors to begin to upload their works on the platform as they will be earning money for every ‘click’ of their work.

During the unveiling of BoldScholar, Professor Chinwe V. Anunobi, the National Librarian, delivered an address underscoring the significance of the platform and its role in reshaping the information landscape in Nigeria and Africa.

“For us in the National Library, we are happy that all the online publications by Nigerians are collated and stored in a safe space. We are also assured that their access from the National Library Internet Protocol (IP) is unhindered and unique. The platform will serve as one amazing database that will provide a win-win opportunity for all stakeholders in the world of information including the authors, publishers, printers, users and the National Library as the Nation’s memory.

“Boldscholar will break the jinx as the first of this kind in Nigeria and indeed sub-Saharan Africa. I therefore recommend that you key into the facility as provided, explore, exploit and maximise the benefits it offers,” the National Librarian stated.

At the opening session of the ANA convention on Thursday, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris Malagi, urged Nigerian writers to promote stability, unity, and development of the nation through their works.

The convention was themed “A Nation in a State of Critical Ferment: The Writer as a Patriot”.

Addressing the gathering of literary enthusiasts, Malagi acknowledged the importance of the convention which brings together writers from all corners to reflect on their achievements and discuss shortcomings and areas of improvement.

The minister said writers were at the forefront of encouraging people of all ethnicities to see a future full of possibilities, and that their role in society is irreplaceable.

He noted that Nigerian writers have, over the years, helped to emancipate people’s thinking, stimulate people’s enthusiasm, and inspire them to pursue national consciousness.

According to him, Nigeria has entered a period of ‘critical ferment’ that further requires writers to come up with patriotic ideas along with the expansion of their literary productivity.

“The basic standard for judging all our works should be whether they help or hinder our effort to unite. We must strive to produce even more excellent works that disseminate our values and culture, and mirror the aesthetic pursuits of Nigerian people, which organically integrate ideology, artistry and enjoyability.

“The time has come for writers and artists, together with the educators, theorists, journalists, politicians, and others concerned, to work against all ideas and habits that obstruct our existence as one indivisible nation. Writers must hold high ideals, live, and write in step with the times, and innovate through the individuality of their art. Above all, writers must understand that there is great promise in their works,’ the minister stated.

Malagi added, “As a member of a government that is fully aware of the place of literature and the arts in a robust and civilized society, I assure you of the willingness of the present government to create an enabling environment for literature and the arts to flourish, and I hope the partnership between the Association of Nigerian Authors and Ministry of Information And National Orientation will be sustained.

“My ministry is fully aware that literature and the arts are essential aspects of our identity. Our sense of worth and our humanity. They uplift our emotions and stir our souls, and they bring our people together and bind us close together, regardless of our cultures and backgrounds, our races, or religions. Therefore, we must nurture creativity and the arts and give proper weight to these goals.”

The Minister congratulated those being conferred with the fellowship of the Association at the convention and wished them many beautiful days to come.