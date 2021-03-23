Native Doctor Who ‘Cures All Infections’ Laments Poor Patronage At Enugu Trade Fair

56 SHARES Share Tweet

A herbalist currently participating at the ongoing Enugu International Trade Fair, who identifies himself as ‘Cameroun’ Doctor, Tuesday, said he had not made any sales since the commencement of the fair last Friday.

‘Cameroun’ Doctor, in an interview with THE WHISTLER, blamed Covid-19 as the cause of the poor turnout of customers at the fair. He said, “There is no money. I was here last year, and made fortunes. But this year’s own is terrible. After five days, nobody has come to patronise me, even when I have cheap and quality products, and a free testing machine to detect all ailments. I treat all infections, erectile dysfunction, stroke, fibroid, prostrate, among others. I challenge anybody to come forward. My result is immediate. My products are very cheap, as low as N500; some N4000, depending on the seriousness of the problem.”

But for 75-year-old Sir Dike Nwosu, from Abia State, “Politicians have stolen our money. Ordinary people don’t have anything any longer. Sadly enough, those with the money don’t invest in agriculture, thus unemployment everywhere.”

He said he has high-breed Israeli seedlings capable of eliminating poverty in Nigeria if all embrace agriculture and key into them. In his words, “I won the first best seedling farmer award in Nigeria. VP Osibanjo graced the event. I have plantain seedlings that bear fruits within nine months; same as cocoanuts. They are sourced from Israel. I have Israeli finger banana seedlings. I brought them to Nigeria and developed them. They mature within nine months, provided my instructions are followed. We have dwarf cocoanut seedlings that mature within three years. We have the commercial ones. They have larger seeds. I am a consultant.”

On the patronage at the fair, Chief Dike said, “It has been very poor. Last year, it was okay. I won’t blame Covid-19 alone; people don’t have money. Politicians have hijacked the money and stashed them somewhere.”

Dike advised Nigerian leaders to return to agriculture, or risk food security in the country.

He said, “Former Eastern Nigeria thrived in agriculture. Former governor of the region, MI Okpara, and Zik worked together. There was no oil then. MI Okpara planted palm trees from Elele to Imo State. It was in acres. It was there that Malaysians took our palm seedlings. We have left our potentials. Okpara used agriculture to build five star hotels—presidential hotels both in Enugu and Port Harcourt. He also built Obudu Ranch where our looters now go to squander our common wealth. He also built textile mills at Aba and Onitsha. They are now forgotten.

“Today, our wretched civil servants voluntarily chose to be poor by not embracing agriculture. Awolowo built Liberty Stadium at Ibadan from cocoa; same for the University of Ife. He granted his people scholarships from agric proceeds. Sarduana achieved same in the north through agriculture. He built textiles mills everywhere. He also built a university. You can remember the groundnut pyramid.

“Soon, we shall suffer because oil will be dead. You can see the hunger on our faces. In Germany, it is now electric vehicles. Italians used our cassava in Umuahi to produce cooking energy. So, we have lost it all. That is why I have been preaching for a return to agriculture. And in a follow-up, I embarked on high-breed seedlings. But our people do not embrace the scheme.”