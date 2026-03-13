NATO Forces Shoot Down Third Iranian Ballistic Missile Over Turkey

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) forces have intercepted and destroyed a third ballistic missile fired from Iran toward Turkey, according to the Turkish Defence Ministry.

The missile was neutralised before it could enter Turkish territory, marking the latest escalation in the region.

“This marks the third missile interception in just over a week,” the ministry said, referring to two previous missiles fired on March 4 and March 9.

The first was destroyed before reaching Turkish airspace, while the second entered Turkish airspace before being intercepted.

“All necessary measures are being taken decisively and without hesitation against any threat directed at our country’s territory and airspace.

Advertisement

Consultations are being conducted with the relevant country to clarify all aspects of the incident,” the ministry added.

The missile was destroyed by NATO air and missile defence systems deployed in the eastern Mediterranean.

NATO has reinforced its defences, including deploying a U.S. Patriot air defence system to Malatya province to protect the Kurecik radar base, a key monitoring station used by the alliance.

Iran has not commented on the latest launch but has repeatedly denied deliberately targeting Turkey amid its ongoing conflict with the United States and Israel.

The repeated missile launches underline the heightened volatility in the Middle East, as Iran continues operations that risk drawing neighboring states and international forces into broader conflict.