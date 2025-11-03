Naval Chief Redeploys 65 Senior Officers To Boost Operational Efficiency

444 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Nigerian Navy has redeployed 65 rear admirals to various commands, institutions, and departments within the service and the Armed Forces, following the approval of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas.

In a statement on Monday, the Director of Naval Information, Commodore A. Adams-Aliu, said the new postings affect senior officers at the Naval Headquarters, Defence Headquarters, Tri-Service Institutions, Naval Commands, and commercial subsidiaries of the Navy.

The development comes shortly after Vice Admiral Abbas assumed office as the 23rd indigenous Chief of the Naval Staff, marking his first major internal reorganisation since taking command.

The move also follows a similar reshuffling recently carried out by the Nigerian Army and the Nigerian Air Force.

According to the statement, Rear Admiral Suleiman Abdullahi was moved from the Defence Headquarters to the Naval Headquarters as Chief of Logistics.

Rear Admiral Kasim Bushi, who previously served at the Naval Training Command, will now head the International Maritime Institute of Nigeria as Executive Director.

Rear Admiral Suleiman Dahun was appointed Director of Defence Cooperation at the Defence Headquarters.

Adams-Aliu stated that Rear Admiral Anenechukwu Ezenma is now Director, Lessons Learnt, at Defence Headquarters, while Rear Admiral Samuel Ngatuwa becomes Director of Project Management. Rear Admiral Ibrahim Shehu retains his position as Admiral Superintendent of the Naval Dockyard Limited.

Other appointments include Rear Admiral Abdullahi Ahmed, who takes over as Commandant of the National Defence College, and Rear Admiral Musa Katagum, who now serves as Chief of Operations at Naval Headquarters.

Rear Admiral Fredrick Damtong assumes duty as Chief of Naval Engineering, while Rear Admiral Abdul-Rasheed Haruna was appointed Chief of Training. Rear Admiral Hamza Ibrahim becomes Group Managing Director, Navy Holdings Limited.

The statement also noted the redeployment of Rear Admiral Sunday Oyegade to the Defence Intelligence Agency as Director of Logistics, while Rear Admiral Gideon Kachim moves to Defence Headquarters as Chief of Defence Administration.

Rear Admiral Saburi Lawal remains at Navy Holdings Limited as Executive Director, Business Development and Evaluation, and Rear Admiral Jonathan Mamman is now Chief of Administration at Naval Headquarters.

Further postings include Rear Admiral Kehinde Odubanjo, who becomes Director General, Defence Research and Development Bureau; Rear Admiral John Okeke, who is now Chief of Defence Civil-Military Cooperation; and Rear Admiral Abolade Ogunleye, appointed Chief of Defence Training at Defence Headquarters.

The redeployments also extend to naval subsidiaries and technical agencies. Rear Admiral Peter Zakaria was appointed Executive Director, Administration and Human Resources, Navy Holdings Limited, while Rear Admiral Olufemi Adeleke was named Director of Cyber Security at the Defence Space Agency.

Rear Admiral Abiodun Alade was assigned as Flag Officer Commanding, Logistics Command, and Rear Admiral Pakiribo Anabraba became Chief of Naval Safety and Standard.

Rear Admiral Emmanuel Anakwe proceeds to the National Institute of Policy and Strategic Studies as Moderator, while Rear Admiral Abdul-Hamid Baba-Inna takes charge as Navy Secretary.

At the operational level, Rear Admiral Abubakar Mustapha assumes office as Flag Officer Commanding Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Chidozie Okehie takes over the Eastern Naval Command, and Rear Admiral Suleiman Ibrahim becomes Flag Officer Commanding Central Naval Command.

Rear Admiral Musiu Yussuff becomes Director of Marine Engineering; Rear Admiral Kolawole Oguntuga becomes Director of Manning at Naval Headquarters, while Rear Admiral Mohammed Muye has been appointed Commandant of the Naval War College.

Commodore Adams-Aliu said the postings take immediate effect.