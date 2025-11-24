Naval Chief Visits Delta Governor, Seeks Stronger Security Collaboration

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, on Monday paid a courtesy visit to Governor Sheriff Oborevwori at Government House, Asaba, as part of his nationwide operational tour of naval formations.

Speaking during the visit, Vice Admiral Abbas said the tour was aimed at assessing the operational readiness, challenges, and requirements of naval units across the country.

He noted that Delta State remains a critical hub in Nigeria’s oil and gas economy, underscoring the importance of protecting key national assets within the region.

He highlighted improvements recorded at naval bases in the state and commended the relative calm currently experienced along the Delta’s waterways, a development he said has contributed to improved oil production and safer maritime activities.

The Naval Chief also emphasised the need for sustained collaboration between the Navy and the State Government to further strengthen maritime security and safeguard strategic national infrastructure.

In his remarks, Governor Oborevwori congratulated Vice Admiral Abbas on his appointment and reaffirmed security as a major pillar of his administration’s MORE Agenda.

Advertisement

He commended the Navy’s contributions to combating piracy, enhancing maritime safety, and supporting inter-agency security efforts across the state.

The Governor assured the Navy of continued cooperation, noting that the existing synergy among security agencies has been crucial in maintaining peace and stability in the Delta.

He added that ensuring a secure environment remains key to the state’s development outlook.

Governor Oborevwori reiterated his administration’s commitment to supporting national security objectives and protecting vital assets, while deepening partnerships that promote sustained peace and economic growth in the state.