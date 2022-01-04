Navy Confirms Detention Of Personnel Over Arms Theft, Sale

The Nigerian Navy has confirmed the detention of a petty officer, Abubakar Abdulkadir Jubril, since 29 November 2020 over allegations of arms theft and sale.

Navy Director of Information and Public Relations, Commodore Suleman Dahun, made this known on Tuesday in a press statement issued in reaction to a newspaper report on the deteriorating health condition of the officer.

The publication had alleged that PO Abubakar was arrested for an undisclosed offence while undergoing a promotional training at the Nigerian Naval College, Onne, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Dahun, however, disclosed that the naval officer was being court-martialed for alleged involvement in arms theft and sale.

The navy spokesman added that PO Abubakar was hale and hearty contrary to the impression created by the publication

He urged members of the public to disregard the news story describing it as an “attempt to stir public sympathy/sentiments over this issue.”

“A court-martial is a routine military disciplinary process constituted by a competent authority to try personnel involved in acts of gross misconduct,” he added.