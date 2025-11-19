Navy Kicks Off Annual Sea Inspection Exercise With 9 Ships, 3 Helicopters

533 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Nigerian Navy has commenced its annual Sea inspection exercise, aimed at preparing its officers and men for effective security of the nation’s maritime interests.

The exercise, code-named Ex Din Mingi (Safe Waters in the Ibani Language), is being carried out by the Eastern Naval Command and will run from Tuesday to Wednesday, November 19.

According to reports, no fewer than nine ships, three helicopters, and several multipurpose assault boats from the Nigerian Army, Air Force, and Navy have been deployed to the inspection.

The Flag Officer Commanding (FOC) Eastern Naval Command, Rear Admiral Chiedozie Donald Okehie, flagged off the exercise at Navy Jetty, Federal Ocean Terminal (FOT) Onne, in Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers State.

In his speech, Okehie stated that the exercise is aimed at showcasing the Navy’s combat readiness in protecting the nation’s economic assets in its territorial waters.

He emphasized that the exercise is built around four pillars, with the theme “Protecting critical infrastructure through inter-agency collaboration.”

The deployment of the ships, helicopters, and assault boats is meant to demonstrate the Navy’s capability to secure the nation’s maritime interests, Okehie explained.

The exercise is expected to test the Navy’s preparedness and response to various scenarios, including security threats and emergencies in the maritime domain.

He said; “In all, 9 ships of different classes, helicopters both from the NN and NAF, Epsilon EP55 UAV as well as multipurpose assault boats from the NA and NN will be deployed for the Exercise. Of particular note is the opposed boarding of a purportedly hijacked LNG vessel, an evolution that takes cognizance of the unique nature of vessels conveying liquified natural gas and specialized skills required to neutralize threats without compromising vessel safety and integrity.

“In addition, some officials of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency will embark to assist identify psychoactive substances on a suspected ship as part of efforts to foster collaboration.

“The exercise is to access operational readiness of Eastern fleet, display multi-agency and multi-dimensional approach by deploying platforms including air assets to deny criminal elements freedom of action.

“This exercise will last for today, (yesterday), November 18 and tomorrow November 19, 2025.”he said.

Speaking on the impact of previous exercises Okehie noted that apart from enhancing the Force capabilities to face real events in the Maritime space, it fosters inter-agency collaboration and harmonization.

“In the Armed forces we need retraining to perform our daily operations, so the exercise is part of our training objectives, to ensure that the men are combat ready to take on their duties.

“The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Idi Abbas (Admiralty Medal)has clearly declared his mission as to deploy a highly motivated and professional Naval Force, capable of securing Nigerian Maritime interests, and for the purpose of effective and diligent operations, to maintain national stability.”

“Sea Inspection also fosters inter-agency collaboration, streamline tactics, processes and procedures, in readiness for real time operations. “Some officials of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency(NDLEA) are involved in the exercise to assist identify psychoactive substances on a suspected ship as part of efforts to foster collaboration.” he said.

Earlier, the command had recalled its numerous achievements and spoke on the plans of the commander; “Eastern Naval Command has recorded several successes, (including arrest of vessels involved in economic sabotage activities and other criminalities), towards ensuring a secure maritime environment in support of the Federal Government sustainable development of the Blue Economy.

“Notwithstanding these successes, the Command under the leadership of Rear Admiral CD Okehie, intends to rejig operations towards achieving better results. Accordingly, he has hit the ground running with 4 key Pillars to support his command philosophy. These are Professionalism, Operational Readiness, Welfare and Inter-Agency collaboration.

“It will simultaneously assist in the enforcement of laws within the territorial waters as part of Nigerian Navy Coast Guard roles in addition to military and diplomatic roles.”he said.

The FOC assured that participating units would exhibit utmost professionalism and adherence to Rule of engagement (ROE) as well as standard Operation Procedure (SOP), during and after the exercise.