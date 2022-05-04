Navy Recovered N10.7bn Worth Of Stolen Crude Oil, Other Petroleum Products In April

The Nigerian Navy has recovered over N10.7 billion worth of crude oil and other related products in the month of April, 2022

A statement issued on Wednesday by the Navy Director of Information, Commodore A.O. Ayo-Vaughan, said 2,178,500 litres (13,703 barrels) of stolen crude oil, 787,500,000 litres of diesel and 20,000 litres of Kerosene all valued above N1.7 billion were recovered from the oil thieves in the last week.

According to the statement, troops of Operation Dakatar Da Barawo deactivated an illegal refining site around Sara creek in Warri South West LGA while confiscating a total of 30 refining units/ovens, 35 big metal storage tanks and 4 large pits cumulatively filled with about 500,000 litres of illegally refined AGO and 700,000 litres of stolen crude oil.

“On 26 April 2022, NNS DELTA at Sara creek in Warri SW LGA of Delta State discovered a total of 15 ilegal refining units/ovens, 18 metal storage tanks and 2 large pits all laden with a total of about 150,000 litres of ilegally refined AGO

and 400,000 litres of stolen crude oil. These were all crushed and destroyed.

“The Base intercepted one large wooden boat laden with about 200,000 Litres of stolen crude oil hidden in a creek around Ekpemu community in Warri North LGA. Accordingly, the wooden boat and product were destroyed in situ while 2 pumping machines were seized.

“NNS DELTA also located an IRS around Ogbodede community in Warri South LGA. The site had 2 ovens, 7 metal storage tanks and 10 large pits cumulatively laden with about 275,000 litres of stolen crude oil. The criminals fled before the arrival of the naval patrol team. Nevertheless, the IRS was deactivated,” the statement added.