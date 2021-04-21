Navy Retreat Suggests 5 Ways To Make Operations More Effective

43 SHARES Share Tweet

The Nigerian Navy (NN) would soon be repositioned if some recommendations made at its recent retreat are fully implemented.

A 2-day retreat held between 19-20 April, 2021 in Abuja has suggested ways to improve the operational capacity of the Navy.

The retreat made the following 5 key resolutions:

” That the Naval Headquarters establish Campaign Planning Cells that are to introduce the use of maritime tactical operations across various levels of command to enhance NN capacity to effectively discharge its constitutional roles.

“Participants also agreed that NHQ is to lobby the Grand Strategic Level of Command for the procurement of a new frigate to serve as Flagship to replace the Nigerian Navy Ship ARADU and improve NN Order of Battle.

“The retreat also agreed that NHQ was to consummate Memoranda of Understanding with Original Equipment Manufacturers like Messrs MTU of Germany and Messrs Yamaha of Japan to improve availability of spares for improved platform availability to effectively secure Nigeria’s maritime domain.

“It also advocated for the establishment of a ‘Basic Maritime Operations Course’ for junior officers and ratings in the NN to improve human capacity for the conduct of effective maritime operations.

“Naval Headquarters also promised to standardise the equipment holding of all operations commands and bases to improve the combat readiness and logistics support in the NN for enhanced operational effectiveness.”

This was contained in a statement issued by the spokesman of the service, Commodore, Suleiman Dahun, on Wednesday.

In addition, Commanders at various levels were also tasked to leverage existing strategic partnerships to enhance their operational readiness and maintain constant liaison with various stakeholders, including host communities that are key to the actualisation of NN goals and objectives.

On arrest of vessels, Commanders were to further ensure they gather incontrovertible evidence of infractions before detaining any vessel at sea as well as reinvigorate existing mechanisms emplaced to ensure proper liaison and timely exchange information to counter contiguous and fluid threats that transcends geospatial boundaries of commands in the NN.

The retreat was physically attended by the Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Principal Staff Officers at NHQ, Flag Officers Commanding (FOCs) and commanders of operations bases, while the rest of the NN units, ships and establishments participated virtually via Zoom video conference link.

The theme of the retreat was “Effective Management for Nigerian Navy Operational Efficiency,” with particular focus on the role of decision-making, feedback mechanism and finance in engendering effective management across all levels of command in the NN.

Accordingly, 3 important lectures were presented at the retreat, the first of which was titled “Campaign Planning: Effective Guide for Achieving Operational Objectives,” which was presented by Commodore RTB Michaels. The other 2 lectures entitled “Key Performance Indicators (KPIs): A Tool for Informed Strategic Decision Making in the NN” and “NN Strategic Plan 2021 – 2030: Financial Management Imperatives for Ships, Units and Establishments” were presented by Commodores OO Fadeyi and KM Bushi respectively.