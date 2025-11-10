Navy Saves 21, Shuts Down Illegal Refineries In Fresh Delta, Rivers Operations

533 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Nigerian Navy has rescued 21 people, including 10 crew members, from a distressed vessel, MV SEMA III, which encountered engine failure while en route from Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, to Calabar, Cross River State.

In a statement on Monday, the Director of Naval Information, Commodore Ayiwuyor Adams-Aliu, said the rescue operations were executed between November 4 and 7, 2025, by personnel of the Forward Operating Base (FOB) IBAKA and FOB Bonny.

Adams-Aliu explained that the first rescue occurred on Tuesday, November 4, when a passenger boat that had departed Nembe Waterside Jetty in Port Harcourt for Coal Beach Jetty in Bonny Island developed engine failure midstream and began taking in water near the Federal Ocean Terminal, Onne, in Rivers State.

“The swift response of the Forward Operating Base Bonny patrol team under heavy rainfall prevented a major tragedy, and all rescued passengers—six males and five females—were safely taken to the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Jetty for medical checks and subsequently handed over to the Marine Police for reunification with their families,” the Navy stated.

Two days later, on Wednesday, November 5, 2025, another distress call reached the Navy concerning MV SEMA III, which was reportedly sinking off the Nigerian coast.

Acting on the alert, the Navy immediately deployed a gunboat fitted with a submersible pump to the location.

Advertisement

“On arrival, the team discovered the vessel taking in water and promptly evacuated all occupants comprising one Cameroonian, one Equatorial Guinean, and eight Nigerians, who were later received, debriefed, and catered for at FOB IBAKA until Saturday,” Adams-Aliu said.

He added that “The Master of MV SEMA III expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Nigerian Navy for its timely intervention and exceptional professionalism.”

In addition to the rescue operations, the Navy intensified its fight against crude oil theft and maritime crimes across the Niger Delta on Wednesday, November 5, 2025.

According to Adams-Aliu, “First, personnel of Forward Operating Base Escravos deactivated two illegal refining sites at Obodo Omadino Community in Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta State.”

He added that Nigerian Navy Ship (NNS) PATHFINDER patrol teams uncovered and deactivated another illegal refining site containing three cooking ovens, six reservoirs, jerrycans, and dugout pits filled with stolen crude oil and illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil around the Bakana and Isaka areas of Rivers State.

Advertisement

Similarly, “Forward Operating Base Bonny personnel dismantled an active illegal refining site at Eyamba Community in Bonny Local Government Area of Rivers State, while the Nigerian Navy Ship DELTA patrol team deactivated another site at Opumani Creek in Warri South Local Government Area, Delta State,” the statement added.

Adams-Aliu emphasised that the successful operations reflect the Navy’s renewed commitment to safeguarding maritime activities, protecting national assets, and supporting legitimate economic operations within Nigeria’s maritime domain.