NAWOJ Taking Women’s Participation In Politics To Grassroots – Enugu Chairperson

By Chinedu Aroh

The Nigeria Association of Women Journalists, NAWOJ, is not resting on its oars to ensure women in Enugu State participate fully in the forthcoming general elections.

The chairperson of NAWOJ, Enugu State, Ngozi Ngene, told THE WHISTLER in an interview on Monday that the association is unified to address issues affecting women and children in society, including their rights to vote and be voted for.

In the forthcoming general elections, she said the coalition sensitized women on the need to obtain their voters’ cards and vote for candidates of their choices.

Quoting her, “NAWOJ appealed to mothers to obtain their voters’ cards, and guard them jealously as their precious jewelry. They should keep aside whatever they do on those election dates and come out and vote in 2023. Our votes are our power.

“I want to inform our mothers and women that our votes are our power, and voting counts. It is no longer business as usual. As a coalition, NAWOJ has tools for circulating vital information. We have created press kits for media that include press releases, jingles, social media posts, and visits to women’s groups for election preparation activities.”

