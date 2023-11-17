‘Naysayers Stunned By My Victory’ — Uzodinma Says After Receiving Certificate Of Return From INEC

The Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma has received his certificate of return from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) at Rock View Hotel in Owerri, on Friday.

INEC declared Uzodinma winner of the November 11 off season gubernatorial election in the state after he scored a total vote of 540,308 to beat his rival, Samuel Anyanwu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who scored 71,503 votes and Athan Achonu of the Labour Party (LP) who scored 64,081 votes.

In his speech, the governor said his victory was both for those that voted for him and those that didn’t vote for him and congratulated INEC and security agencies for conducting a successful election.

He said: “Let me use this auspicious moment to congratulate the Independent National Electoral Commission, for conducting the freest, fairest and most peaceful election in the history of Imo State.

“I will also acknowledge and thank the security agencies for working heard to deliver what have been widely adjudged as a very credible poll whose integrity cannot be questioned.

“By upholding the sanctity of electoral process, INEC have deepened our democracy with assurance that our votes will always count.

“I therefore commend INEC for a job well done will also urging the opposition to see beyond there immediate environment commend INEC for doing a very beautiful job because tomorrow, it may be there turn to win.

“I equally commend the security agencies and all those who worked tirelessly to ensure the election held peacefully throughout the entire 27 local government area of the state.”

The governor said he knows critics of his government are peddling rumors that he won his election due to the power he holds as an incumbent governor.

“I’m aware that some naysayers have been stunned by my overwhelming victory which saw me receiving majority of the vote cast in all the 27 local government area.

“As usual, critics have been weaving their conspiracy theories without taking into consideration the factors that shaped my victory. I’m glad to say that I deserve this victory because not only that almighty God did the work for me, I strategized and worked very hard for it.

“This I say is the only way to guarantee victory in a democratic election, especially in a state like Imo were the people are mostly literate, mostly republican and politically aware. This means they can separate the wheat from the chaff.”

He revealed that his strategy was his performance as the governor for the past four years which he made sure he delivered in terms of infrastructure especially with road construction across the state and also the Imo charter of equity.

He however, appealed to those that contested with him to join efforts with him in moving the state forward as he is committed to run an all inclusive government.

“Now that the election is over, I renew my call to my brothers who contested with me to join hands with my administration to continue to offer quality services to the people of Imo State.

“My appeal is that we should put the interest of the state and her people above our personal consideration. There is still time for everybody to buy into the charter of equity.

“As always, I am committed to running an inclusive government where the interest of every Imo man and woman will be accommodated.

“My desire is to leave a legacy of a tradition of a rancor free politics that guarantees all zones a realistic entitlement to the governorship of this state” he concluded.