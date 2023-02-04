NBA Advises Gov Uzodinma As Gunmen Invade Imo Court Proceedings, Shoot Chairman To Death

111 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has condemned the murder of the Chairman of Ejemekwuru Customary Court in Oguta Local Government Area of Imo State, Nnaemeka Ugboma Esq.

Advertisement

The development was confirmed in a statement made available to THE WHISTLER on the early hours of Saturday by the National Publicity Secretary, NBA, Akorede Habeeb Lawal.

The association disclosed that

Mr. Ugboma was murdered on Friday afternoon “by yet to be identified assailants in the premises of Ejemekwuru Customary Court in cold blood and in full glare of other court users.”

THE WHISTLER reports that Imo state in the South Eastern part of Nigeria has witnessed series of killings and attacks in the build up to the 2023 general elections.

“According to eyewitness’s account, Mr. Ugboma had just finished conducting proceedings when his murderers came in their numbers, collected the phones of everyone present, rounded up Mr. Ugboma and shot him in the head,” the statement added.

Reacting, the NBA urged “the Government of Imo State to be more deliberate about the security of lives and properties in the state and to particularly beef up security in and around all the court buildings in the State.”

Advertisement

The statement further reads, “The NBA notes with dismay that the cruel murder of Nnaemeka Ugboma is the latest in a series of deadly attacks on innocent persons including legal practitioners and judges in what has become a disturbing norm in Imo State.

“The NBA is committed to getting to the root of the murder of Mr. Ugboma and shall ensure that the culprits are quickly brought to book. In this regard, the NBA President, Mr. Yakubu Chonoko Maikyau, OON, SAN has directed the branches in Imo State to engage the Commissioner of Police, Imo State and other security agencies over this unfortunate incident.

“The NBA has also approved that the branches take every lawful steps to call the attention of the State Government to this attack on innocent citizens including members of legal profession in the State.

“The NBA President condoles with the Imo State Judiciary and the family of Mr. Nnaemeka Ugboma over this unfortunate incident.”