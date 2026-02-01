NBA Announces Top 10 Players For All-star Match

355 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The NBA has announced the 10 players honoured as starters for the 2026 NBA All-Star Game, set for February 15 at Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California.

The 75th All-Star Game will tip off at 12:00am CAT, marking the debut of the U.S. vs. World format.

The five players from each conference honoured as starters are Stephen Curry (Golden State), Luka Doncic (Los Angeles Lakers), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City), Nikola Jokic (Denver) and Victor Wembanyama (San Antonio) from the Western Conference.

From the Eastern Conference, the starters are Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee), Jaylen Brown (Boston), Jalen Brunson (New York), Cade Cunningham (Detroit) and Tyrese Maxey (Philadelphia).

Fans accounted for 50 per cent of the vote to determine the starters, while current NBA players and a media panel each accounted for 25 per cent.

Starters were selected without regard to position.

The players honoured as NBA All-Star Game reserves will be revealed on February 1.

Seven players from each conference will be named as reserves. Selection will be made by NBA head coaches without regard to position.

The game will take the form of a round-robin tournament featuring three teams: two composed of American players and one of international players, each consisting of at least eight members.

The top two teams based on record will advance to the championship game. In the event of a three-way tie after the third game, point differential will serve as the tiebreaker.

All four games will be played with a 12-minute time limit.

It will be hosted by the Los Angeles Clippers at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. It will be the seventh NBA All-Star Game to be played in the Los Angeles metropolitan area, the fourth hosted by the Clippers, and the first one to be played in Inglewood since 1983.

The game will be televised nationally by NBC for the first time since 2002 and will stream live on Peacock.