NBA Condemns Judge’s Order Asking Sowore’s Lawyer To Kneel In Court

488 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has condemned reports of an incident at the Federal High Court, Abuja, where a legal practitioner, Mr Marshall Abubakar, was ordered to kneel by the presiding judge, Honourable Justice Mohammed Umar.

The incident, which occurred on Monday, involved Mr Abubakar, who appeared as lead defence counsel to activist Omoyele Sowore.

According to accounts, the trial judge directed the lawyer to step out of the Bar and kneel down after he raised his voice while addressing the court on the suitability of a hearing date.

The judge was also said to have issued threats of committal for contempt.

Reacting, the NBA in a statement signed by its President, Mazi Afam Osigwe, SAN, described the development as deeply concerning, citing its implications for the dignity of the legal profession and the sanctity of judicial proceedings.

“The Nigerian Bar Association is concerned about reports of an incident that occurred on Monday, 16 March 2026, at the Federal High Court, Abuja,” the statement read, adding that the episode “is viewed with utmost seriousness, given its implications for the dignity of the legal profession and the sanctity of the courtroom.”

Advertisement

The Association stressed that while judges have the authority to maintain order in their courts, such powers are not absolute and must be exercised within clearly defined legal limits.

“The courtroom is a temple of justice, governed by law, procedure, and decorum,” the NBA stated.

“While judges are vested with the authority to maintain order and discipline in their courts, such authority must be exercised strictly within the bounds of the law and established judicial standards.”

On the issue of contempt, the NBA acknowledged that the power is well established but warned against arbitrary application.

“The power to punish for contempt is well recognised; however, it is circumscribed by defined legal procedures designed to ensure fairness, objectivity, and respect for the rights and dignity of all persons appearing before the court,” it said.

Advertisement

The Association was particularly critical of the reported directive asking a lawyer to kneel, describing it as alien to Nigerian law and judicial practice.

“A judge directing a legal practitioner or indeed any person whatsoever to kneel in court is not a recognised judicial sanction under our laws and does not align with the standards of judicial conduct expected on the Bench,” the statement said.

It further emphasised that the legitimacy of the judiciary rests not only on its decisions but also on the processes through which those decisions are reached.

“The dignity of the court must be preserved not only in outcome but also in process, and this includes the manner in which judicial authority is exercised,” the NBA noted.

The body maintained that where a judge believes a person has acted in contempt, due process must be strictly adhered to.

“If a judge is of the view that a person has acted in a manner that is contemptuous of the court, the judge MUST follow the accepted way of conducting proceedings for such allegations,” it added.

Advertisement

While criticising the judge’s alleged conduct, the NBA also reminded lawyers of their professional obligations in court.

“We reiterate that legal practitioners bear a corresponding duty to conduct themselves with restraint, professionalism, and respect for the court at all times,” it stated.

The Association underscored that although lawyers are expected to advocate vigorously for their clients, such advocacy must remain within acceptable bounds.

“While lawyers are entitled, indeed obligated, to advocate firmly and fearlessly on behalf of their clients, such advocacy must always be exercised within the bounds of courtesy and decorum,” the statement read, warning that disagreements with the court “must be expressed through proper legal channels and not in a manner that disrupts proceedings or undermines the authority of the court.”

Highlighting the importance of institutional harmony, the NBA described the relationship between the Bar and the Bench as fundamental to justice delivery.

“The legal profession thrives on a delicate but essential balance, one rooted in mutual respect between the Bar and the Bench. This relationship is fundamental to the administration of justice and must be jealously guarded,” it said.

The Association called for calm among stakeholders and urged that any grievances arising from the incident be handled through appropriate channels.

“The NBA calls for calm and restraint on all sides and urges that any grievances arising from courtroom incidents be addressed through appropriate institutional and disciplinary mechanisms,” the statement noted.

It added that it would take further steps if necessary to uphold professional and ethical standards.

“Where necessary, the Association will engage with relevant authorities to ensure that the rule of law, professional standards, and judicial ethics are upheld.”

The statement was signed by the President of the Nigerian Bar Association, Mazi Afam Osigwe, SAN.