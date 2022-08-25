NBA Reveals How Interested Lawyers Can Get N2m Loan From First Bank, Access

The Nigerian Bar Association has disclosed the procedures through which lawyers can get up to N2m loan from First Bank and Access Bank under its NBA Loan Financing Scheme.

This was disclosed in the Annual Report 2021/2022 of the outgoing NBA administration of Olumide Akpata obtained by our correspondent.

The association currently has about 70,000 lawyers under its umbrella.

The NBA said that the essence of the loan scheme which started in June 2022, is to “assist lawyers who may require finance as working capital, operational exigencies and professional development.”

The NBA General Secretary, Joyce Oduah announced in the report that the NBA Loan Financing Scheme is now operational after the NBA signed Memorandum of Understanding with First Bank and Access Bank.

“The project is cash backed with N1,500,000,000.00 (One Billion, Five Hundred Million Naira),” according to the report.

The association stated that members can access up to N2,000,000 (Two Million Naira).

But interested lawyers were asked to follow a number of procedures to determine their eligibility and accessibility of the loan:

1.Obtain a Letter of Good Standing from your local branch.