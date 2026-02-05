NBA Threatens Court Boycott Over Delay In Lawyer’s Appeal

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The National Executive Council (NEC) of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has resolved to take what it described as “decisive steps” in response to the continued delay in the appeal involving a legal practitioner, Mr. Bright Ngene.

The decision was reached at a meeting of the NEC on Thursday in Borno State, where members expressed concern over what they characterised as prolonged administrative inaction in the handling of the appeal.

According to the Council, the situation raises “serious concerns relating to the protection of the rights of a legal practitioner and the need to uphold confidence in the administration of justice.”

As part of its resolutions, NEC approved the immediate constitution of a five-member committee to interface with the Chief Judge of Enugu State, with the aim of ensuring that a hearing date for Mr. Ngene’s appeal is fixed within two weeks.

The committee is to be chaired by Sammie Somiari, SAN. Other members are Musa Attah, SAN, Chairman of the NBA Enugu Branch; V. C. Odo, Esq.; Hon. Chidi Aroh; and Osato Uwagboe.

The NEC further noted that Emeka Obegolu, SAN, and Abdul Muhammed, SAN, also volunteered to serve on the committee.

NEC mandated the committee to engage directly with the Chief Judge of Enugu State to “secure an expedited resolution of the issue in the interest of justice and fairness.”

The Council also issued a strong warning, resolving that if a hearing date is not fixed within the stipulated two-week period, NBA branches in Enugu State will boycott proceedings in the court of the Chief Judge.

Beyond the threat of a boycott, NEC indicated that the Association would take additional measures, including “the institution of legal action,” to challenge what it considers “a violation of the fundamental rights of Mr. Bright Ngene.”

The resolutions, NEC stated, underscore the NBA’s commitment to “protecting its members, defending due process, and ensuring that the rights of legal practitioners are not undermined by delays or administrative inaction within the justice system.”