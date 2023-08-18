NBA To Deepen Human Rights Protection As Institute Gets New Board

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Yakubu Chonoko Maikyau, has inaugurated the board of the NBA Human Rights Institute (NBA-HRI).

NBA had established the institute to advance human rights enforcement in Nigeria, among other things.

Part of its assignment is to collate complaints bordering on human rights violations by engaging in Pro bono (free of charge) legal services to those who can’t pay lawyers, among other things.

In a statement made available to THE WHISTLER on Friday by Akorede Habeeb Lawal, NBA’s National Publicity Secretary, Maikyau charged the Board members to lead with the mindset that the “legal profession is best positioned to ensure the enhancement of human rights in Nigeria and that the protection of human rights is at the core of the objectives of the NBA; an objective the NBA-HRI under their care is expected to pursue with vigor and commitment.”

The board’s Chairman is Mr. Chinonye Obiagwu, SAN.

Obiagwu appreciated the NBA president for the role, vowing to improve the research and training capacity of the institute.

The NBA is the umbrella body of all Nigerian legal practitioners or judicial officers.