NBA Urges Wike To Sustain War On Illegal Oil Bunkering

The Nigerian Bar Association NBA, Port Harcourt Branch, has asked the governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, to sustain the fight against illegal bunkering and artisanal oil refineries in the state.

The NBA in a statement signed by its chairman, Prince Nyekwere, said the decisive action of the governor towards taming the illicit operation of illegal refineries in the state has reduced the soot in the atmosphere.

Prince Nyekwere said the soot in Rivers State has a negative impact on the environment and the health of residents of the state.

The NBA while commending the bold steps taken by the state government promised to support the governor in tackling the menace of illegal oil bunkering and artisanal oil refineries in the state.

He added that the suggestions raised by professionals during the branch’s Law Week last December on the topic: ‘The Menace of Soots in Rivers State” is yielding the desired results as evidenced by the governor’s onslaught on operators of illegal oil refineries.