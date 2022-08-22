NBAAGC2022: Atiku, Peter Obi, Shettima Address Lawyers On Nigeria’s Democratic Transitions

87 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

On Monday, the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party, Labour party and the All Progressive Congress addressed thousands of lawyers at the 62nd Annual General Conference of the Nigerian Bar Association, tagged ‘Bold Transitions’.

The All Progressive Congress presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, was however represented at the program by his running mate Kashim Shettima.

Atiku Abubakar of the PDP and Peter Obi of the Labour Party were physically present at the event.

The candidates spoke in Lagos on the 1st plenary session of the conference tagged Democratic Transitions in 21st Century Nigeria: 2023 & Beyond and moderated by Dr Olisa Agbakoba, SAN.

According to Barristerng, Shettima who first spoke said that the problem of Nigeria is leadership.

He was quoted as saying that lawyers and Nigerians at large should make bold decision, not emotional ones, in 2023 election, saying that Tinubu transformed Lagos and could replicate same across the country if given the privilege.

Obi, who addressed the audience after Shettima, explained that it is on record that he remains one of the biggest beneficiary of the Judiciary having being returned to office as Anambra governor following his impeachment.

“Nigeria is now qualified as a failed State,” he said as quoted by Barristerng.

He added that 2023 election should not be about tribe or religion but character and competence.

Atiku used the opportunity to explain that his bold policy framework embodies Unity, Security, Economy, Education and Devolution of power to states and local governments.

The program is ongoing and will end on August 26.

AGC heralds a new administration for the bar.

In his welcome address, outgoing NBA president, Olumide Akpata, stated that the role of the legal profession in societal development cannot be overemphasized.

He added that the conference also provides a veritable avenue for networking among lawyers, political and business leaders, international organisations, and other relevant stakeholders, with significant economic impact.

His words,” As many of us already know, the NBA is Nigeria’s foremost and oldest professional membership organisation, and Africa’s most influential network of legal practitioners, with over 125,000 lawyers on its roll in over 125 active branches across the 36 States of the Federation and the FCT, Abuja.

“The Annual Conference is our flagship event and the historical successes of previous conferences have made the AGC a permanent fixture in the NBA calendar that notably brings together distinguished public figures, thought leaders and captains of industry to interrogate crucial issues in law, business and governance.”