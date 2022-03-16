NBC: Lai Mohammed’s Political Associate Takes Over As Board Chairman

Mr. Bashir Omolaja Bolarinwa, a political associate of the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, has been named as the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) board chairman.

Bolarinwa’s appointment followed the reconstitution of the NBC board by President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday.

Mohammed’s media assistant, Segun Adeyemi, said the reconstituted board has a three-year tenure.

Adeyemi said other members appointed in line with the NBC Act include Mr. Wada Asab Ibrahim, Mr. Iheanyichukwu Azubike Dike, Mrs. Adesola Oyinloye Ndu and Mr. Olaniyan Olatunji Badmus.

Others are Mr. Bashir Ibrahim, Mr. Obiora Ilo, Mr, Ahmad Sajo, Engr. Bayo Erikitola, a representative of the State Security Service, a representative of the Federal Ministry of Information and Culture as well as the Director-General of the Commission.

The new NBC board chairman was until last year the caretaker chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kwara State.

His loyalty to Mohammed was said to have led to his removal when the Kwara State Governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrasaq, took over control of the party from the information minister.