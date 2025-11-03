NBF Appoints Olaleyin As Technical Director

266 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Nigeria Boxing Federation (NBF) has announced the appointment of former international, Adura Olaleyin, as its new Technical Director.

A Commonwealth Games silver medallist, Olaleyin brings a wealth of experience from both the ring and the corner, having represented Nigeria on the global stage and later transitioned into coaching.

He guided the national boxing team to a historic outing at the 2024 African Games, where Nigeria enjoyed a strong showing under his technical leadership. Olaleyin also led the country’s boxing contingent to the Paris 2024 Olympics, earning plaudits for his tactical input and player management.

Between 2021 and 2025, he served as the South-West representative on the NBF board, gaining administrative experience that complements his technical expertise.

According to the federation, Olaleyin’s appointment reflects a renewed commitment to reposition Nigerian boxing for sustained success at international competitions.

“The Nigeria Boxing Federation trusts that Olaleyin’s wealth of experience and dedication to the advancement of Olympic-style boxing will significantly contribute to the sport’s development,” the NBF said in a statement signed by its Director of Communications, Mathew Okugbe.

As Technical Director, Olaleyin will operate under the federation’s Technical Committee, which is chaired by members of the elected board.

NBF President, Wale Edun, also reaffirmed his administration’s resolve to reform the sport through strategic policies and institutional strengthening.

He urged stakeholders across the country to rally behind the federation’s vision, emphasising that collaboration and transparency would be key to reviving Nigeria’s standing in world boxing.