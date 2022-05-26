NBS To Measure Covid-19 Impact On Income, Economic Behavior Of Nigerians

The Statistician-General of the Federation/Chief Executive Officer of the National Bureau of Statistics, Mr. Semiu Adeniran has said that agency will soon carry out a survey on income and economic behavior of Nigerians.

He made this known on Thursday during a meeting with the Central Bank of Nigeria at the NBS headquarters in Abuja.

Adeniran recalled that the discussions for the conduct of this survey started about a year ago with the inauguration of a technical and a steering committee made up of officers from both organisations.

He said this is however, the first time an Integrated Household Survey of this nature and scope is being implemented.

The NBS Boss explained further that the survey is expected to be conducted on a quarterly basis, with the primary objective of generating reliable estimates on household income and expenditures, as well as insights into their economic behavior and financial situation.

He said, “The scope of the survey covers the educational background and status of the households, their consumption and expenditure profiles, household assets and properties, access to financial services and credit constraints, incomes and savings, as well as information on household enterprises amongst others.”

Adeniran also recalled that when the Covid-19 pandemic hit Nigeria in 2020, the federal government through various agencies, particularly the CBN, put in place several programmes and measures to cushion its effect on individuals, households, and businesses.

He stressed that the results will serve as a veritable source of data for tracking the success or otherwise, of several policies and interventions put in place in recent years by government in response to the macro and socioeconomic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He emphasized that in carrying out surveys and statistical activities, technology will play a significant role in this process.

“Data collection will be done electronically and transmitted real-time to minimize errors, improve quality, and make for a more efficient process.

“This will also be complimented by remote and face-to-face monitoring to further ensure good data is collected.

“Senior Officers from both organisations will pay on-the-spot visits to the field across each state to monitor and coordinate the operations.

“Modern statistical applications for data analysis will be adopted for the processing and analysis of the data collected.

“This will be coordinated by the ICT Department of the Bureau, with adequate participation from the Officers of the CBN,” he added.