NCAA Staff Undergo Firefighting Training In Abuja

181 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

Fire and disaster management experts have commenced a comprehensive training programme for employees of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) in a bid to enhance workplace safety and prevent fire incidents.

The training was conducted on Thursday by a private firefighting consultancy firm, Assetbow Limited, headed by Mr. Virgil Akama.

Advertisement

The training, which focused on fundamental fire safety measures and firefighting techniques, was prepared for staff of the NCAA in the Aerodrome Operations Department in Abuja.

Speaking at the training, Akama emphasised the importance of equipping participants with practical firefighting skills, covering proper storage and handling of flammable materials, emergency response protocols, utilisation of firefighting equipment, and efficient communication and coordination during fire incidents.

He said the primary objective of the training was to mitigate or eliminate potential fire incidents within airport premises, which could have severe ramifications for the country

Akama highlighted the devastating consequences of fires within the aviation industry, including operational disruptions, property damage or loss, injuries, flight suspensions, and destruction of critical business records.

Advertisement

“They are currently being taught how to properly store and handle flammable materials, emergency response procedures, firefighting equipment usage and how to communicate/coordinate among team members during firefighting situations,” he said.

“The effects of fire on the aviation industry could disable operations, lead to damage or loss of property, injury to persons or loss of life, suspension of flights, destruction of vital business records amongst others,” he stated.

Mr. Quintus Azogu, a retired Deputy Controller General (DCG) from the Federal Fire Service, who is also a trainer, provided insights into inherent fire hazards in airport facilities, covering combustion elements, fire development and spread, fire classification, extinguishing methods, hazard identification, and incident prevention.

On her part, Mrs Nafisa Abdullahi, a participant and NCAA Assistant General Manager (AGM), said the training had so far impacted the knowledge of how to manage, mitigate and avoid fire.

“We at the Aerodrome department carry out oversight functions at the airport to make sure there are no violations which ensures smooth operations and proper safety procedures.

Advertisement

“As an aerodrome operator we don’t deal with fire as there’s a special department that deals with fire but we are here to do the basic fire training.

“Because, since we carryout oversight functions we need to know the basic information of what is to be done during firefighting and rescue operations,” she said.

According to Abdullahi, the participants comprised of officials from states offices and will train other colleagues who were unable to partake in the training.

Another participant, Mr Abdulbasit Abubakar noted that the training will enable effective monitoring and enforcement of safety regulations at airports, especially in collaborating with the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria’s (FAAN) fire safety department.

“Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has a fire safety department and this training will help us know what they are supposed to do so that we can monitor them effectively,” he said.

Abubakar said the practical knowledge gained would enhance their operational efficiency, given this was their first comprehensive fire safety training experience.