NCAA To Begin Fresh Audit Of Airpeace, Ibom Air, Others After Suspension Of Aero, Dana

The airlines currently operating in Nigeria will face economic and financial audits by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

The development follows the withdrawal of licences belonging to Aero Contractors and Dana Air for failing in its financial obligations in July.

The Director-General, NCAA, Capt. Musa Nuhu, said the airlines to undergo the audit are the eight remaining domestic airlines.

Dana airlines lost its Air Transport Licence (ATL) and Air Operator Certificate (AOC).

In the same month, Aero suspended flights indefinitely, but THE WHISTLER understands that the reason was because they failed similar audit.

Nuhu disclosed that the audit is to ascertain the financial health conditions of the airlines, according to NAN.

He said it will commence with the audits on three airlines followed by the remaining five airlines.

He said, “While Aero Contractors voluntarily suspended its operations, NCAA grounded the services of Dana Air, following its alleged failure to run safe operations.

”The remaining eight scheduled airlines are: Air Peace, Arik Air, Max Air, Green Africa, United Nigeria, Overland, Azman Air and Ibom Air.

“We are currently conducting financial and economic audits of airlines in the country. We have done two or three and other airlines will be taken in batches. I will discuss with the airline’s management on the way forward.

“Like I said, we have a financial crisis and we don’t want it to cross over into a safety crisis. We need to manage the situation.

“For now, we remain focused while working to address the solution to the financial difficulties in the airlines. This cannot go on forever, so we are working round-the-clock to find a solution.

“Yes, it is a very difficult situation, but we are just going to do what we are doing. We are working together and collaborating with others to address the situation in the industry.”