NCAA To Blacklist VDM, Mr. Jollof Over Fight Inside Aircraft

The Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Michael Achimugu, has stated that the Authority will pursue the prosecution and possible blacklisting of social critic VeryDarkMan (VDM) and comedian Mr. Jollof following their recent altercation onboard a United Nigeria Airlines flight.

Achimugu clarified that the NCAA did not arrest or sue any passenger involved in the incident but emphasized that the Authority has a responsibility to uphold aviation safety and protect airline personnel.

According to him, one of the passengers allegedly assaulted a staff member of the airline, prompting United Nigeria Airlines to take immediate internal action within its rights.

He added that even if the airline chooses not to press charges, the NCAA will still move forward by writing to the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to ensure prosecution.

Achimugu also disclosed that the Authority will advocate for both men to be blacklisted from future air travel due to their conduct.

“Waiting for me is not the problem. Ensuring that you know exactly what you are wanting for is the crux of the matter. From our end, the job will get done,” he said.

The NCAA reiterated its commitment to maintaining discipline and safety across Nigeria’s aviation sector.