NCAA To Sanction VeryDarkMan, Comedian Over Aircraft Brawl

The Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has announced that social media personalities Martins Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), and comedian Freedom Atsepoyi, widely known as Mr Jollof, will face sanctions after engaging in a physical fight aboard an Asaba–Lagos flight on Monday.

In a statement shared on X, the NCAA’s Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection condemned the altercation, describing it as “unacceptable behaviour” that endangered both passengers and crew members.

“There is zero tolerance for unruly conduct on an aircraft. Both individuals will face the full weight of the law,” the spokesperson said.

He expressed disappointment that the influencers who often preach responsible behaviour to their millions of followers were involved in such misconduct.

He added that the airline was expected to file an official report with the NCAA, after which legal action would be taken.

“Their actions put the safety of all passengers, crew, and the aircraft itself at risk,” he stated.

The NCAA reiterated its ongoing effort to educate air travellers about the dangers and consequences of unruly behaviour, stressing that such disruptions would not be taken lightly.

According to eyewitnesses, the clash stemmed from a lingering online feud between VDM and Mr Jollof, which escalated into a physical confrontation inside the aircraft cabin. Crew members and passengers reportedly intervened to restore order.

VDM later posted a video on Facebook, claiming he confronted Mr Jollof during the incident. “I don chop Jollof father for inside plane. He bit me—man wey dey bite,” he said.

The NCAA spokesperson noted that he was still awaiting a detailed report from the airline and its staff. A full statement, he said, will be released once all information has been verified.