NCC Moves To Strengthen Collaboration With NIM, Other Strategic Partners

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said it will strengthen collaborations with strategic partners.

One of the strategic partners it hopes to work closely with is the Nigerian Institute of Management (NIM), a move that will enhance operational efficiency.

The development was revealed by the Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of NCC Prof. Umar Danbatta, during a visit by a delegation led by the Acting Registrar and CEO of NIM, Jude Iheanacho, NCC said in a statement.

The EVC who was represented by the Director, Human Capital and Administration, Usman Malah, told the NIM delegation that NCC places a high premium on capacity building and is implementing policies geared towards achieving this vital objective.

According to Malah, the Commission chose to partner with the NIM to deepen collaboration through strategic partnering that would improve organisational efficiency and regulatory excellence in the commission.

“The Commission’s faith in the transformational capacity of skilled human resources is demonstrated by the Commission’s support to staff who are members of the Institute. The support includes prompt payment of membership fees for its staff; and subscription to and participation in NIM’s mandatory capacity building programmes for members,” Malah told NIM.

He pledged to recommend to the NCC management to take additional steps in solidifying the strategic relationship, such as setting up a joint committee of the two bodies to draw up modalities for inter-agency collaboration.

The NIM CEO applauded the NCC for its positive contribution to the telecommunications sector.

He told the commission that a highly-skilled, highly professional workforce was needed to regulate the dynamic, competitive, and highly intellectual world of telecommunications.

Iheanacho noted that the NCC has been an exemplary public sector institution noted for its proactive, all-inclusive engagement of stakeholders in the telecoms sector.

The NIM CEO also notified the NCC of programmes such as the Mandatory Continuing Professional Education Programme; and the Continuing Learning and Development programmes which the commission can leverage on to deal with contemporary issues for an improved workplace efficiency.