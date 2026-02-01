NCC, NSCDC Declare War On Fibre Cuts, Threaten Prosecution

400 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), in collaboration with the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has issued a strong warning against the recurring damage to fibre-optic cables during road construction and other civil engineering activities nationwide.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the National Public Relations Officer of the NSCDC, Afolabi Babawale, said the increasing cases of preventable fibre-optic cuts caused by negligence would no longer be tolerated, stressing that offenders now face prosecution.

The NCC and NSCDC noted that fibre-optic cables are vital national assets that drive Nigeria’s digital economy, ensure uninterrupted communication, support emergency services, connect businesses, and enable effective government operations.

They warned that damage to these assets—whether through negligence, poor coordination, or deliberate actions—poses a serious threat to national security, economic stability, and public safety.

The agencies explained that under the Designation and Protection of Critical National Information Infrastructure Order 2024, telecommunications fibre infrastructure is officially classified as Critical National Information Infrastructure.

Advertisement

As a result, any damage arising from unauthorised excavation, construction activities, or failure to engage relevant authorities during construction is deemed a criminal offence.

They further cautioned that individuals, construction firms, or government contractors responsible for damaging fibre-optic infrastructure would be prosecuted and sanctioned in line with existing laws, including the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, etc.) Act 2015.

The NCC and NSCDC therefore issued a firm warning that any future damage to fibre-optic infrastructure caused by excavation, road construction, or other civil works carried out without proper consultation and collaboration with network operators and relevant regulators would attract severe legal consequences.

They urged federal, state, and local government agencies, road construction companies, utility service providers, and private developers to ensure strict compliance by conducting pre-construction verification of fibre routes; collaborating with the NCC, telecom operators, and the NSCDC before and during construction; adhering to approved excavation and right-of-way guidelines; and promptly reporting any accidental damage to enable swift response and mitigation.