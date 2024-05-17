NCC Suspends Issuance Of Network Licences Over Market Competition, Others

413 SHARES Share Tweet [mc4wp_form id=33047]

The Nigerian Communication Commission (NCC) has announced the temporary suspension of three communication licenses.

The suspended categories namely Interconnect Exchange License; Mobile Virtual Network Operator License and Value Added Service (VAS) Aggregator License will seize operation over market competition, saturation amongst them.

The commission in a post on its X handle on Friday titled, “Temporary Suspension Of The Issuance Of Communications Licences In Three Categories” signed by the Director, Public Affairs Department, NCC, Reuben Muoka said the suspension is within its powers under the Nigerian Communications Act (NCA) 2003.

The NCC wrote, “In line with its powers under the Nigerian Communications Act 2003 to grant and renew licenses, promote fair competition and develop the Communications Industry, Nigerian Communications Commission at this moment informs all stakeholders of a temporary suspension on issuance of new licenses in the following categories.

“This temporary suspension is necessary to enable the Commission to conduct a thorough review of several key areas within these categories, including the current level of competition, market saturation and current market dynamics.

“The public is invited to note that during the suspension period commencing on the 17th of May, 2024, new applications for the licenses above will not be accepted”.