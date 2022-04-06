NCC To Sanction Telcos, Agents Flouting SIM Replacement Guidelines

Mobile Network Operators and agents flounting Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) replacement guideline are likely to face imminent sanction, a statement by the Nigerian Communications Commission suggests.

The commission said Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) and their licensed agents and telecom subscribers are obliged to always comply with the SIM registration, activation and replacement procedures as set out in the Revised National Identity Policy for SIM Registration.

The NCC made this known at the 6th Edition of the Telecom Consumer Town Hall on Radio (TCTHR) with the theme: “Understanding SIM Replacement Procedures.”

The programme featured NCC officials and representatives of MNOs live on Treasure FM 98.5, Garden City, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The Director, Consumer Affairs Bureau, NCC, Efosa Idehen, said operators are to ensure strict compliance when registering their customers.

Idehen said SIM card owners also have the responsibility to be vigilant to ensure that they are properly captured either for new SIM activation or SIM replacement.

He said, “As the telecom regulator in Nigeria, our role is to enforce compliance with the extant SIM activation and replacement procedures in order to avoid problems that may arise in the event of stolen, lost, damaged SIMs or the need to upgrade SIM cards.”

Idehen said flouting SIM registration has implications for personal and national security.

According to him, compliance with the stipulated procedures for SIM replacement will forestall identity theft, fraudulent SIM swap and other deceitful activities that can be carried out with a SIM card.

He said, “In accordance with the Revised National Identity Policy for SIM Registration, all SIM replacements shall be undertaken by the service providers or their licensed agents in a controlled environment to eliminate the recurrent complaints of inconclusive SIM replacement procedures.”

He noted that such experiences have resulted in subscribers being defrauded by cyber fraudsters.

Idehen said telecom consumers should be wary of fake SIM registration agents purporting to be working for MNOs with intent to defraud unsuspecting subscribers.

He said, “One of the antics of such agents is to ask for the one-time password (OTP) forwarded to the consumer for activation of the SIM, especially after the SIM replacement process has been done.”

He warned telecom consumers to be wary of such scams.

The Director, Public Affairs, NCC, Dr. Ikechukwu Adinde, said the use of National Identification Number (NIN) is compulsory in addition to all other criteria stated in the SIM Replacement Guidelines.

Adinde, represented by the Port Harcourt Zonal Controller, Venny Eze-Nwabufoh, explained that the provision is stipulated in the Revised National Identity Policy for SIM registration.