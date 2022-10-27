NCC Warns Parents Against Uncontrolled Exposure Of Children To Internet

79 SHARES Share Tweet Email Address * #mc_embed_signup{background:#fff; clear:left; font:14px Helvetica,Arial,sans-serif; width:90%;} /* Add your own Mailchimp form style overrides in your site stylesheet or in this style block. We recommend moving this block and the preceding CSS link to the HEAD of your HTML file. */(function($) {window.fnames = new Array(); window.ftypes = new Array();fnames[0]='EMAIL';ftypes[0]='email';fnames[1]='FNAME';ftypes[1]='text';fnames[2]='LNAME';ftypes[2]='text';}(jQuery));var $mcj = jQuery.noConflict(true);

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has warned parents and guardians to monitor the activities of their children online.

The Commission said uncontrolled exposure to cyberspace may affect them negatively.

The Executive Vice Chairman of NCC, Prof Umar Danbatta, made the call during the First Web Rangers Nigeria Summit, according to a statement released on Thursday.

The Summit is a Google’s initiative that focuses on developing digital literacy and equipping telecom consumers with the knowledge required for online safety.

The themed was: “Navigating the Responsibility of Online Safety Between Users, Providers and Regulators.”

The EVC represented by the Director, New Media and Information Security (NMIS) Department, Dr. Haru Alhassan, reiterated NCC’s commitment to supporting the governance and security of the nation’s cyberspace.

According to him, telecom regulator is aware of the responsibilities entrusted on it in ensuring safety in the digital ecosystem which informed its establishment of NCC Computer Security Incidence Response Team (CSIRT) that was inaugurated in 2021.

According to him, the CSIRT responds to computer security incidents to regain control and minimise damage, providing or assisting with effective incident response and recovery, and inhibiting computer security incidents such as malware, virus, and online child threats.

Alhassan recalled the Commission’s establishment of the Internet Industry Code of Practice (ICP) in 2019, which is designed to secure the country’s cyberspace against imminent threats from cyber attackers.

The ICP also addresses issues such as online child protection, privacy and data protection, among others.

He said, “The Commission is member of the National Committee on the Development of a Unified National Strategy on Child Online Protection (COP) in Nigeria, and emphasised that NCC regularly sensitizes parents and children on cybercrime trends such as cyberbullying, phishing, and online identity theft.”

Google Nigeria’s Manager, Government Affairs and Public Policy, Dawn Dimowo, said the Summit is an opportunity for strengthening the advocacy for digital safety and allowing the youth to share their innovation.